'I lost everything when I was sent to Australia'
A man who was forcibly sent to Australia under a controversial British child migration scheme says he "lost everything he ever had".

Rex Wade was 10 years old when he was taken from his home in Cornwall and sent to Australia with his brother. He said he was treated "cruelly for any misdemeanour" and "physically, verbally and emotionally" abused.

  • 29 Aug 2018