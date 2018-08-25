Why it's about more than Windrush

Media player
From slavery to Windrush: My family's story
The BBC's Amanda Kirton journeys from Britain to Jamaica and uncovers not only her family's hidden past but the dark history of the two islands.
She discovers why the Windrush scandal was about more than the politics of immigration.
This video contains language some viewers may find offensive.
25 Aug 2018
