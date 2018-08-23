Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
GCSE students celebrate their results
As GCSE pass rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have risen this year, the BBC has been speaking to some students celebrating their results.
The exams have undergone an overhaul to make them more demanding while most of the GCSEs in England are now being graded from 9 to 1, where nine is the highest.
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window