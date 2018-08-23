GCSE students celebrate their results
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GCSE students celebrate their results

As GCSE pass rates in England, Wales and Northern Ireland have risen this year, the BBC has been speaking to some students celebrating their results.

The exams have undergone an overhaul to make them more demanding while most of the GCSEs in England are now being graded from 9 to 1, where nine is the highest.

  • 23 Aug 2018