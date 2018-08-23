'When she called, I was so pleased'

Video

A British-Iranian woman has been reunited with her family after being granted a three-day release from prison in Iran.

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.

Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told the BBC she had been promised a temporary release for some weeks.

"Goodness me, when she called me from outside the prison, I was so pleased," he said.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said her imprisonment was a "gross injustice" and the release should be permanent.