'When she called, I was so pleased'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe: Husband 'so pleased' at release
A British-Iranian woman has been reunited with her family after being granted a three-day release from prison in Iran.
Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe was jailed for five years in 2016 after being convicted of spying, which she denies.
Her husband, Richard Ratcliffe, told the BBC she had been promised a temporary release for some weeks.
"Goodness me, when she called me from outside the prison, I was so pleased," he said.
Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt said her imprisonment was a "gross injustice" and the release should be permanent.
-
23 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window