Hunt 'deeply shocked' by Yemen bus attack
Foreign Secretary 'deeply shocked' by Yemen bus attack

UK Foreign Minister Jeremy Hunt said he was deeply shocked by an airstrike that killed dozens of Yemeni children.

At least 33 children were killed in rebel-held northern Yemen when an air strike by the Saudi-led coalition hit their school bus.

  • 21 Aug 2018
