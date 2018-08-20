UK gun laws: How strict are they?

Video

Hundreds of unlicensed handguns have been legally brought into the UK and sold to criminals due to a loophole in the law, an investigation by BBC Panorama reveals.

The guns are exempt from legislation because they’re classified as antique weapons.

Report by Greg McKenzie and Yasmine Djadoudi.

Panorama: Legal Weapon is broadcast on 20 August at 2030 BST on BBC One and will be available on iPlayer afterwards.