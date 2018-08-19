'I'm lucky to be alive'

Media player
British woman falls overboard cruise ship
A British woman has survived after falling from a cruise ship off the coast of Croatia.
She was rescued 10 hours after falling into the Adriatic Sea - 60 miles off the coast - at around midnight on Saturday. She spoke with local media when she was back on dry land.
19 Aug 2018
