Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
The Paralympic wheelchair maker
Vince Ross suffered a car crash at the age of 22, becoming a wheelchair user.
He explains to the BBC´s Ellis Palmer how his Paralympic experience led him to create a successful wheelchair-making business in Liverpool.
-
19 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window