GB wheelchair basketball: 'I want a medal'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

GB wheelchair basketball seek hoops and glory

The team's Amy Conroy tells BBC Newsbeat why she loves the sport, as the World Championships start in Hamburg.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 16 Aug 2018