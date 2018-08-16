'We're leaving the UK over anti-Semitism’

Video

A leading lawyer and businesswoman say they are quitting the UK as they no longer feel safe because of anti-Semitism.

Jewish couple, Mark Lewis and Mandy Blumenthal, say they have received so much abuse that "enough is enough" and will move to Israel in December.

Ms Blumenthal lays part of the blame at the door of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn.

Mr Corbyn has said that anti-Semitism "is not tolerated in any form" in his party.

