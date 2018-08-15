'Public can help prevent terror attacks'

Media player
Westminster crash: 'Public can help stop terror attacks'
Terrorist attacks can be prevented with the public's help, says the country's former top counter-terrorism police officer.
Sir Mark Rowley tells Today that stopping terrorism is a collective responsibility and the police needs the support of communities to curb the risk.
A 29-year-old British citizen, originally from Sudan, is being held on suspicion of terrorism after the Westminster car crash on Tuesday.
15 Aug 2018
