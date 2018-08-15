Feeding 38,000 people on a farm

Video

Hundreds of volunteers helped feed 38,000 people at the international '‘Jalsa Salana' (annual gathering) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community.

Over the three-day event, guests were fed freshly cooked meals prepared on site, which included 300,000 rotis baked over three days and dishes including pasta, rice, lentils and potato and lamb curry.

In its 52nd year, the event in Alton, Hampshire, attracts people from 100 countries for a spiritual conference.