Westminster suspect 'always on his phone'
The man being held on suspicion of terrorism offences after the Westminster car crash has been named as Salih Khater by government sources.
Ahmed Abdi used to visit the same shisha cafe as him and described him as a quiet man who was always on his phone.
15 Aug 2018
