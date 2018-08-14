Westminster crash: Neighbour describes raid

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Westminster crash: Nottingham neighbour describes raid on house
Police have searched a property in Nottingham in connection with the investigation into a suspected terror attack in Westminster.
Sham Khatun witnessed the raid on her neighbour's home in the Radford and Arboretum area of the city.
She told the BBC police seemed quite aggressive as they broke a door to gain entry to the house but "were doing their job at the end of the day".
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-45190090/westminster-crash-nottingham-neighbour-describes-raid-on-houseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window