Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hot weather reveals hidden history to archaeologists
This summer's heatwave has been good for aerial archaeologists spotting some hidden treasures in the dry crops.
Historic England have been looking into the patterns - and here's what they found.
-
15 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window