Kai Barry: 'I got a bit scared'

England cricketer Ben Stokes has been found not guilty of affray after a fight near a Bristol nightclub.

Mr Stokes told the jury he had "stepped in" to defend two gay men who were being verbally abused, and then had to defend himself.

Kai Barry, one of the men he defended, told the BBC he felt scared.

  • 14 Aug 2018
