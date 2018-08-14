'Everything goes silent in your head'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
British runner Dina Asher-Smith recounts her first race
British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith recounts her first race when she was a child.
She told Today how running a cross country race felt like "a long way" when she was eight-years-old.
The runner won her third gold medal of the European Championships as she led Great Britain to victory in the women's 4x100m relay final in Berlin.
-
14 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window