'Man drove towards Parliament at speed'
A witness has described seeing a car drive into a barrier "at speed" at the Houses of Parliament.
"In my opinion it was deliberate," said Jason Williams, who was in Westminster at the time of the crash.
"He (the driver) didn't swerve into it, it was a direct hit."
14 Aug 2018
