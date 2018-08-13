Media player
'You can't solve homelessness without homes'
The government has unveiled its £100m strategy to tackle rough sleeping on England's streets.
The Victoria Derbyshire programme hears the reaction of those who have experienced homelessness, support the homeless and Conservative MP Adam Holloway.
Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 BST on BBC Two and the BBC News Channel in the UK and on iPlayer afterwards.
