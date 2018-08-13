'This is an emergency situation'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Urgent action is needed to tackle homelessness, says Shelter
Urgent action is needed to tackle homelessness, says Shelter's head of research Hilary Burkitt.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-45167508/urgent-action-is-needed-to-tackle-homelessness-says-shelterRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window