British Asian families debate mixed race relationships
Video

As part of the BBC’s Big British Asian Summer, this series is called Generation Smackdown, which sees three generations of a family debate the dynamics of British Asian life through the prism of pop culture.

First up: is it racist not to date outside your own race?

Using the recent BBC drama The Boy With The Topknot as a conversation starter, the family members argue their different viewpoints on relationships and dating.

  • 12 Aug 2018