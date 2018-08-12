Media player
British Asian families debate mixed race relationships
As part of the BBC’s Big British Asian Summer, this series is called Generation Smackdown, which sees three generations of a family debate the dynamics of British Asian life through the prism of pop culture.
First up: is it racist not to date outside your own race?
Using the recent BBC drama The Boy With The Topknot as a conversation starter, the family members argue their different viewpoints on relationships and dating.
12 Aug 2018
