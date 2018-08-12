Should LGBTQ British Asian people come out to their grandparents?

Media player
Is homosexuality still taboo in British Asian families?
As part of the BBC’s Big British Asian Summer, this series is called Generation Smackdown, which sees three generations of a family debate the dynamics of British Asian life through the prism of pop culture.
Is what we see on TV the real story of being gay in British Asian society?
Three generations of families give their own take on the taboo and divisive subject of homosexuality - which was recently addressed in the drama series Ackley Bridge.
12 Aug 2018
