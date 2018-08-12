Media player
New cycling law 'missed opportunity'
Cyclists who kill pedestrians could face charges of "death by dangerous cycling" or "death by careless cycling", under government proposals.
Duncan Dollimore, Cycling UK's head of campaigns, says the government has missed an opportunity by only focusing on cyclists and not reviewing all traffic offences.
12 Aug 2018
