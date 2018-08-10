Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Family of chess prodigy given visa to stay in UK
Nine-year-old Shreyas is a chess prodigy representing England internationally.
Shreyas' father was told to return to India after his visa expires in September if he failed to earn more than £120,000 a year.
After a media campaign which caught the attention of the Home Secretary himself Sajid Javid, the family has now been allowed to stay on a different visa.
10 Aug 2018
