Anyone for #CombineKaraoke?

Singing farmer is a hit
The drought this summer means that many farmers are experiencing low yields as they bring their crops in from the fields.
One farmer from Herefordshire is keeping his spirits high by singing karaoke in his combine.
In recent years Ally Hunter Blair has been sharing his #CombineKaraoke on social media, and it's proving quite a hit.
Produced by Lucy Bickerton
12 Aug 2018
