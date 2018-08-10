Chess prodigy's reaction to visa decision

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Shreyas Royal says he is 'really happy' to stay in the UK
Chess prodigy Shreyas Royal, nine, says he is "really happy" to be able to stay in the UK after home secretary Sajid Javid personally intervened in his case.
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window