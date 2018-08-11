The Man City player you've never heard of
Man City's Fifa top goal scorer with world title hopes

Marcus "Marcuzo" Jorgensen is one of Man City’s top goal scorers, but you've probably never heard of him.

The 19-year-old plays for the side in Fifa video game tournaments around the world where prize money can reach $250,000 (£194,000).

He told BBC Minute his training regime for eSports games is similar to actual Premier League players.

Video journalist: Roxanne Ebrahim-Khan

Producer: James Fitzgerald

  • 11 Aug 2018
