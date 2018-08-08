William pays tribute to the fallen at Amiens

Video

The Duke of Cambridge has given a reading at commemorations in northern France to mark the centenary of the Battle of Amiens - a key battle that marked the beginning of the end of World War One.

Prince William said the service was to "honour the fallen of all nations" and "celebrate the bonds of friendship which unite our nations".

The battle involved a string of military victories by combined air and land forces from Britain, Australia, Canada and France leading to the surrender of German forces and the end of the conflict on 11 November 1918.