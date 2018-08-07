Former Conservative candidate on troubles she faced
Awan-Scully on being a Conservative candidate

Shazia Awan-Scully, a former Conservative candidate, tells BBC Radio 4's PM programme about the difficulties she faced at a selection panel in the run up to the 2010 election.

And she questions why any politician should tell a woman what to wear, in the wake of Boris Johnson's comments.

  07 Aug 2018