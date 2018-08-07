'My pay is too low to live in London'

Video

Cleaners at the Ministry of Justice and a London council have gone on strike over pay, saying they cannot afford to live in the capital.

The workers, mostly migrants, want to earn the London Living Wage, over £2-an-hour more than their current pay.

Willan Arias Bermeo, a cleaner at Kensington and Chelsea Council, said he had taken a second job and now worked 13-hour days so he had enough money.

