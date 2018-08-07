'People were crying, being sick'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lombok tourist: 'People were crying, being sick'

British tourist Luke Turner has spoken about his experience of being caught up in the deadly 6.9 magnitude earthquake in Indonesia.

He and his husband were in a hotel in Lombok when the quake hit.

"It was just horror - people were screaming, people had shards of glass stuck in their legs," he said.

  • 07 Aug 2018