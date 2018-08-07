Media player
A look inside the UK's biggest lesbian festival
L Fest bills itself as the 'UK's biggest lesbian festival'.
It takes place every summer and brings together women and families from across the UK.
Organisers of L Fest say it helps children with two mums mix with similar families.
This clip is originally from BBC Radio 5 live.
