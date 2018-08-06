Media player
Woman sells illegal skin-whitening cream
A woman who was fined for selling illegal skin-lightening creams sold the substance to undercover reporters, despite already being fined for selling the product.
Meg Chucks was fined £1,400 and had to pay £1,040 of legal costs in October 2017, but still sold the health-harming cosmetics to a BBC investigations team.
06 Aug 2018
