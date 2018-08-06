Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I almost died from skin-whitening creams'
A woman who used skin-whitening cream had to be hospitalised after using the illegal substance for more than 10 years.
Safi George suffered scarring as a result of using the cream and said "I would have lost my life" if it was not for medical intervention.
-
06 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window