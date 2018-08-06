Safi George almost lost her life using illegal skin-whitening products
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I almost died from skin-whitening creams'

A woman who used skin-whitening cream had to be hospitalised after using the illegal substance for more than 10 years.

Safi George suffered scarring as a result of using the cream and said "I would have lost my life" if it was not for medical intervention.

  • 06 Aug 2018