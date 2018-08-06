Media player
'I didn't know skin-whitening cream was illegal'
A south London YouTuber has spoken out about the sale of skin-whitening creams, which could cause users serious health issues.
Arlene Dihoulou used some creams when she was younger, but they contained hydroquinone, which can cause liver, nerve and foetal damage.
06 Aug 2018
