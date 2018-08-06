I've been using the products without knowing it's illegal
'I didn't know skin-whitening cream was illegal'

A south London YouTuber has spoken out about the sale of skin-whitening creams, which could cause users serious health issues.

Arlene Dihoulou used some creams when she was younger, but they contained hydroquinone, which can cause liver, nerve and foetal damage.

