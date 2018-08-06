'My dad wore the same socks for four days'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Georgia Hall: 'My dad wore the same socks for four days'

British Open winner Georgia Hall's father is so superstitious that he didn't change his socks over the four-day golf tournament.

  • 06 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Highlights: Hall wins Women's British Open after 'thrilling duel'