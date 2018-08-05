Media player
Manchester Arena attack police dog Mojo retires
The first police dog on the scene of the Manchester Arena attack, Mojo, is retiring.
His handler, PC Phil Healy, told BBC Radio 5 Live that Mojo knew on the night of the attack that "this wasn't a training exercise, this was for real".
The duo were given a bravery award at Crufts by the British Transport Police.
05 Aug 2018
