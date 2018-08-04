How Belfast's Pride Parade has evolved
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How Belfast's Pride Parade has evolved

BBC Rewind looks back at how it's grown since the inaugural festival in 1991, and how the city wasn't always as tolerant.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 04 Aug 2018