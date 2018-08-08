The UK's largest wall mural
The UK's largest wall mural, the connectivity mural, has been completed in Shoreditch, London.

We spoke to some of the artists on how they managed to paint over 1400 square metres of concrete.

Produced by James Wignall and Raeph Ballantyne.

  • 08 Aug 2018
