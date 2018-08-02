The animation genius you've (probably) never heard of

Media player
Lotte Reiniger: The animation genius you've never heard of
The charming story of how Lotte Reiniger became one of the great pioneers of early animation.
This film was made by BBC Ideas - short films for curious minds. Watch more like this here.
02 Aug 2018
