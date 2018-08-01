Why was Tommy Robinson in jail?

Video

Tommy Robinson has been released on bail after winning an appeal against a contempt of court finding.

He admitted the charge and was jailed in May for filming outside Leeds Crown Court during a trial.

At the Court of Appeal, it was ruled the case be reheard as there had been technical flaws by the judge who jailed him.

We explain who he is, why he was sent to jail and why his imprisonment is more about the right to a fair trial than freedom of speech.