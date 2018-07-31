'My abortion pill took effect on the Tube home'

Video

Women are illegally taking abortion pills, which they have bought online, at home to avoid enduring abortions on public transport.

In England, abortion pills must currently be administered in a clinic or hospital.

For some, such as Zoe Weldon and Claudia Craig, this means the pill can take effect on their journey home.

Watch the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme on weekdays between 09:00 and 11:00 on BBC Two and the BBC News channel in the UK.