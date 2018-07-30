'Misrepresentation' over end-of-life decision

Video

"There's been a misrepresentation throughout all the discussions so far," said Derrick Wade, professor of Neurological Rehabilitation at Oxford Brookes University.

He told Radio 4 The World at One's Jonny Dymond that: "The clinical team need to decide whether the patient, would have wanted treatment and if not, then it should not be given."

This comes after the Supreme Court has ruled legal permission will no longer be required to end care for patients in a long-term permanent vegetative state.