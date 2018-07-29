'Up to 4,000 hit with cancelled flights'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Up to 4,000 passengers' hit with flight cancellations
Up to 4,000 passengers are estimated to have been hit with flight disruption following thunderstorms across Europe, says Simon Calder, the travel editor at the Independent.
Ryanair has apologised and blamed the disruption on thunderstorms and air traffic control staff shortages.
-
29 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window