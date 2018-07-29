'Up to 4,000 hit with cancelled flights'
Up to 4,000 passengers are estimated to have been hit with flight disruption following thunderstorms across Europe, says Simon Calder, the travel editor at the Independent.

Ryanair has apologised and blamed the disruption on thunderstorms and air traffic control staff shortages.

