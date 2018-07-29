Fake news is 'crisis for democracy'

Video

Fake news is becoming so "sophisticated" that it is becoming a "crisis for democracy", the chairman of the Commons Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee has said.

Damian Collins said readers are finding it difficult to distinguish between real and fake news.

Speaking to BBC Breakfast, after the publication of the committee's report on fake news, Mr Collins said some online pages are being deliberately set up to spread disinformation by agencies in Russia.

He made it clear that the term "fake news" as used by some figures like Donald Trump is different to the "concerted campaigns of disinformation" where people are deliberately spreading false information.