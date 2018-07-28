'Incredible' to win round-the-world race
'Incredible': First female skipper to win round-the-world race

Australian Wendy Tuck has become the first female skipper to win the Clipper round-the-world yacht race.

Thousands watched her team return to Liverpool, nearly a year after 12 yachts set out from the city.

British skipper Nikki Henderson, 25, came second with her team in the 40,000-mile race.

