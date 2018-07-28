Celebrating immigration through street art

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Street artist Dreph celebrates immigration through street art
Dreph is a street artist of Ghanaian descent who is celebrating second generation immigrants, by painting murals all around the UK.
Video journalist: Miriam O'Donkor
-
28 Jul 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-44987350/street-artist-dreph-celebrates-immigration-through-street-artRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window