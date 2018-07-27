Video

The chief inspector of the probation service, Dame Glenys Stacey, has welcomed the government's decision to rethink how private firms are used within the sector.

Contracts with companies operating in the probation service are being terminated early - because of concerns about their effectiveness.

Dame Stacey explains to Radio 4's The World at One what three major changes the government needs to make, which she hoped would lead to a better quality service.