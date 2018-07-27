Speedboat owner describes fatal Thames crash

Media player
Charlotte Brown: First date speedboat owner describes crash
A man found guilty of killing a woman in a speedboat crash in London during their first date has been sentenced to six years imprisonment.
Jack Shepherd told police how he took Charlotte Brown out on the Thames before they were thrown overboard.
The 30-year-old skipped bail before his trial at the Old Bailey began and was sentenced in his absence.
Read more: The speedboat seducer who made a fatal error
