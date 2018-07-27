Gary Lineker gives Brexit the red card
Gary Lineker courts controversy over Brexit

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked controversy by calling for a fresh referendum on any Brexit deal.

So how did the former England player go from being a football star to a social media heavyweight?

